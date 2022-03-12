Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.
Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $76.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.72.
In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.
About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.