Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $76.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

