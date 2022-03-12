Onyx Acquisition Co I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Onyx Acquisition Co I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,008,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I during the 4th quarter worth $7,627,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co I in the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONYX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 22,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,001. Onyx Acquisition Co I has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Onyx Acquisition Co I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Onyx Acquisition Co I is based in New York.

