Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 221 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,340,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,115,778. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.