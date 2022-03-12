Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.89. 20,054,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,846,219. The stock has a market cap of $380.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average of $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

