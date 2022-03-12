Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,971 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $479,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.22. 609,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,455. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

