Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,175 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,095 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the third quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 794,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 88,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% during the third quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 439,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 177,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,516. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

