Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WHF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

WHF opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $344.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

