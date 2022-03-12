Oppenheimer Weighs in on DURECT Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for DURECT in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DURECT’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 49.63% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.59 on Thursday. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in DURECT during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in DURECT by 35.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

