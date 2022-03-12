Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $76.65, but opened at $74.00. Oracle shares last traded at $75.27, with a volume of 152,576 shares.

The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

