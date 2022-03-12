Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

