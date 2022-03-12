Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.20

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.20 and traded as high as C$4.32. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 648,530 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -61.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.41.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 918,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,886,101. Also, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,966.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$280,917.20. Insiders acquired 91,200 shares of company stock worth $367,477 in the last 90 days.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

