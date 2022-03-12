Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.78 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 739,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after buying an additional 514,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,318,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

