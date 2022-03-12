P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Up 7.1%

P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $6.96. 197,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 94,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Balkin acquired 15,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $319,000.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIII)

P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

