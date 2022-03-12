P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Up 7.1%

P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $6.96. 197,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 94,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $319,000.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIII)
P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P3 Health Partners (PIII)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.