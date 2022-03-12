Pacific Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.41. 1,088,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,958. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $103.37 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.