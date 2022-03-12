Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 114,941 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,941 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 2.7% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 74,463 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. 7,346,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,417,216. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

