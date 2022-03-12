Pacific Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

BND traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $80.37. 7,883,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.29 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

