Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PFHO remained flat at $$0.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,695. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

