Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PFHO remained flat at $$0.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,695. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.38.
About Pacific Health Care Organization
