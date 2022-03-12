Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

