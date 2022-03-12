Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of FNA stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $42,541,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,058,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,611,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,994,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,076,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

