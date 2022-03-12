Paramount Global Class A common (PARAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
PARAA stock traded down 0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 35.61. 68,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,835. Paramount Global Class A common has a one year low of 31.18 and a one year high of 101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Paramount Global Class A common Company Profile (Get Rating)
