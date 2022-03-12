Paramount Global Preferred Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Paramount Global Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Paramount Global Preferred Shares stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.00. 61,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,222. Paramount Global Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $100.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

