Paramount Global Preferred Shares (PARAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 1st

Paramount Global Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PARAP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. 61,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,222. Paramount Global Preferred Shares has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $100.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

