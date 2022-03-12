Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock Position Lowered by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,024 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 37.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 753,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 66.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 161,519 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PK opened at $18.47 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

