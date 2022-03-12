Park Lawn Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million.
PLC opened at C$32.10 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$29.08 and a 52-week high of C$42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.81.
About Park Lawn (Get Rating)
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.
