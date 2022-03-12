Park Lawn Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Park Lawn and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.06.

PLC opened at C$32.10 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$29.08 and a 52-week high of C$42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.81.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

