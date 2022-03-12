Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.04). Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKOH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Park-Ohio by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 837,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 25,499 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 716,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Park-Ohio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKOH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. 35,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,549. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $197.57 million, a P/E ratio of -120.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.