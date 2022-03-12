Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.04). Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKOH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Shares of PKOH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. 35,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,549. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $197.57 million, a P/E ratio of -120.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -384.62%.
Park-Ohio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
