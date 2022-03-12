Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.47. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 6,850 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

