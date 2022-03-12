Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,461.00.
PGPHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research report on Friday.
OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,144.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,385.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,586.03. Partners Group has a one year low of $1,132.00 and a one year high of $1,833.00.
Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.
