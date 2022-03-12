Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85,065 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USTB opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

