Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) SVP Seth David Wexler Sells 60,000 Shares

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

