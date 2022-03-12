PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.75 Million

Brokerages expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) to post $693.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $768.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $638.80 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $286.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $245,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,109,569. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.85. 1,053,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,977. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. PDC Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

