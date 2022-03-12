Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSON. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.99) to GBX 630 ($8.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.73) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.19) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 749.17 ($9.82).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 766.60 ($10.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.48) and a one year high of GBX 883.60 ($11.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 626.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 650.27.

In other news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.56), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,756,982.40).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

