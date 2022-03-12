Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,445 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gartner by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 272,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,201,000 after purchasing an additional 123,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,615. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $279.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.08. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.59 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

