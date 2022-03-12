Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,412 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,693,000 after purchasing an additional 537,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,613,000 after acquiring an additional 787,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,013,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,487,000 after acquiring an additional 76,838 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

