PetroDollar (XPD) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One PetroDollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PetroDollar has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. PetroDollar has a total market cap of $501,279.77 and $27.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 723% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PetroDollar Coin Profile

PetroDollar (XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

PetroDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

