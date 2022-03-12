Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $454.41

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.41 ($5.95) and traded as low as GBX 368.20 ($4.82). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 371.40 ($4.87), with a volume of 714,449 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PETS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 403.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 453.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

