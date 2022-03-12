Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s previous close.

PEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.90.

Shares of PEY opened at C$10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$12.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$338,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,849,397.25. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$179,070. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,850 shares of company stock worth $220,010 and sold 133,887 shares worth $1,347,761.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

