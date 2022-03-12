Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

PM stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,628,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,945. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

