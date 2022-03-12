Plexus (LON:POS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.67

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.67 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 4.87 ($0.06). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.07), with a volume of 220,835 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.67.

About Plexus (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

