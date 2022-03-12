Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

