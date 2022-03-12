Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,388.92

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,388.92 ($18.20) and traded as low as GBX 1,356.50 ($17.77). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,374.50 ($18.01), with a volume of 227,918 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.82) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,444.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,388.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.59. Plus500’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

