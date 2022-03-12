Polker Tops 24 Hour Volume of $333,110.00 (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. Polker has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $333,110.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polker has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.51 or 0.06620204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,023.03 or 0.99995893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041805 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

