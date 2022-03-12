Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, cut shares of Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBKOF opened at $18.85 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.