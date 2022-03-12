Popular, Inc. (BPOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Popular has raised its dividend payment by 20.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Popular has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Popular to earn $9.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.03. Popular has a one year low of $66.96 and a one year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Popular will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Popular by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,049,000 after purchasing an additional 273,996 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 2,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 202,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Popular by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 134,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

