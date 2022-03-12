Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Portman Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 76.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

NASDAQ:PTMN traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 68,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,084. The company has a market cap of $233.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance (Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.