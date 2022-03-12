PotCoin Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 34.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 53.5% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $315.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,134.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.88 or 0.06623049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00273184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.88 or 0.00748396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00067786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00478079 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00389790 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,420,988 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

