Powerband Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Up 115.2% in February

Powerband Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the February 13th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS PWWBF traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.51. 58,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,410. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.56. Powerband Solutions has a 52-week low of 0.47 and a 52-week high of 1.24.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Powerband Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company.

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

