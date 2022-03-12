PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Cut to $9.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 209.28% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of PWFL stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.
About PowerFleet (Get Rating)
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
