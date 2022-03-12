PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Cut to $9.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 209.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PowerFleet (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.