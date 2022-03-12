Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$142.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PBH. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$145.38.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$106.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$127.22. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$104.38 and a twelve month high of C$137.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

