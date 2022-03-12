Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Primo Water worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Primo Water by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRMW stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -682.00 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

