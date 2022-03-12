Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $219.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.81 and its 200 day moving average is $277.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

